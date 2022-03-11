The Chicago Cubs have extended manager David Ross' contract through the 2024 season, the team announced on Twitter. The pact includes a club option for 2025.

Ross, who will celebrate his 45th birthday on March 19, had previously been under contract through the 2022 season. His old deal included a club option for next season, but the Cubs evidently wanted to put any questions about his future to rest before they even had a chance to exercise that clause.

Ross has led the Cubs to a 105-117 record in his first two seasons at the helm, good for a 47.3 winning percentage. The Cubs made the expanded postseason during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, but were eliminated in the first round by the Miami Marlins. Last season, the Cubs hit the reset button at the trade deadline, sending out core players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Báez in separate deals.

The Cubs appeared more interested in buying prior to the lockout. Chicago signed free-agent starter Marcus Stroman to a multi-year pact, and also claimed left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Front-office sources had told CBS Sports prior to the lockout that the Cubs had signaled their intent in spending big this winter. It's worth noting, then, that the Cubs are considered to be one of the favorites to land shortstop Carlos Correa, according to an MLB.com report.

Whether or not the Cubs end up with Correa, Ross will have a continued opportunity to build on his legacy in Chicago. Remember, he first became a fan favorite at Wrigley Field by virtue of being the Cubs' backup catcher for the 2015-16 seasons. He retired following the World Series victory, transitioning into an announcing role with ESPN.