Poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires could again impact Major League Baseball's calendar on Tuesday. Earlier this month, MLB had to postpone several games planned for the northeast region. Now, the league may have to take action with respect to at least one game in the midwest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Cubs remain scheduled to host the Philadelphia Phillies at 8 p.m. That's despite Chicago having an Air Quality Index of 198, or "unhealthy," according to AirNow, a website that is formed by a "partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies."

To put Chicago's air quality into perspective, its AQI was the worst in the world as of 11 AM on Tuesday, according to Albert Ramon of CBS News. Fellow big-league midwestern cities, Minnesota and Detroit, also ranked in the bottom 10 for air quality. The Twins and Tigers are both on the road, however, meaning their games won't be impacted, at least on Tuesday.

As Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune noted on Twitter, this is not a decision that can be made on a team level. Only MLB's commissioner's office and the MLB Players Association can postpone games because of air-quality concerns.

AirNow's forecast has Chicago's air quality improving on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cubs and Phillies are slated to play three games, all of the night variety, suggesting that if the league takes action on Tuesday's game, it could then have the squads play a doubleheader later in the week. Shy of that, the league would have to make up the game on a mutual off day, seeing as how this is the last time the two teams will meet this season.