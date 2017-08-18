Cubs' Jake Arrieta is back to pitching like an ace as he approaches free agency

Friday afternoon, the Cubs beat the Blue Jays, 7-4. The winning pitcher for the Cubs was Jake Arrieta, as he worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six and walking two. It was yet another very good outing for the Cubs' right-hander. He's overall having a good season, but he struggled much of the time through June.

Since then, it's been a different story. Including Friday, Arrieta is now 6-2 with a 2.03 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in his last nine starts, a span of 57 2/3 innings.

Actually, Arrieta's inconsistency through June was a carryover from the second part of 2016. If we took his last 16 starts of 2016 and first 16 of 2017, it's essentially a season's worth of action. In those games, he had a 4.55 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He walked 72 hitters in 188 innings and his command within the strike zone was noticeably bad.

Considering how much Arrieta's been betting on himself instead of considering a contract extension from the Cubs, it looked like he was headed for a wake-up call at season's end, when he hits free agency. Instead, he's completely turned things around. He doesn't look like he did in the second half of 2015, but that was one of the best runs by any pitcher in baseball history.

It's only nine starts, but right now Arrieta looks every bit a frontline starter again.

Arrieta will be 32 years old next season, but a five-year deal worth over $100 million seems likely at this point. The only starter on the market who is definitely more enticing is Yu Darvish. Otherwise, there are bigger questions than Arrieta carries. Johnny Cueto could opt out, but he's been terrible this year and has a forearm injury. He might not even opt out of the four years and $84 million left on his deal. Past Darvish, Arrieta and maybe Cueto, the next best free agent starters are Lance Lynn, Masahiro Tanaka (he also might not even opt out of his three years and $67 million left), Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb, Jeremy Hellickson and a 35-year-old Jason Vargas.

Some might think Lynn is a safer bet than Arrieta, but he doesn't approach the upside offered. Darvish will surely get more, but the smart money is on Arrieta getting the second-biggest free agent deal among starting pitchers this offseason, assuming he continues on this path.

The bottom line is that Arrieta's hot right now and the timing couldn't be much better for the Cubs or for his pending personal payday.