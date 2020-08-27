Watch Now: What's Next For Major League Baseball ( 2:30 )

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward is the most recognizable and vocal players on the Cubs. He was originally to be in the lineup Wednesday night in Detroit against the Tigers, but was a late scratch.

Heyward is not injured, but chose not to play Wednesday night as other athletes sat out to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. According to the Cubs, he had a conversation with manager David Ross and left the ballpark (via Sahadev Sharma).

Rockies veteran Matt Kemp also announced he would not be playing on Wednesday. Here's what he said in an Instagram post:

Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel. In a world where we are the ones who need to remain calm while a trained professional points a gun in our face; a world where the people in uniforms who took an oath to protect us are the same ones killing us; a world where we become hashtags before we even reach our potential; we must stand together, speak out, protest, and be the change we demand, require, and need so bad. To the families who have experienced these tragedies first hand my heart breaks for you, my prayers are with you and I use my platform to speak on your behalf. I will be protesting tonight's game in honor of all of my fallen brothers and sisters at the hands of police brutality. #BLM #JacobBlake #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd #Saytheirnames

At least three MLB games -- Brewers vs. Reds, Padres vs. Mariners and Giants vs. Dodgers -- will not be played Wednesday night.

The athlete protests began earlier in the day when the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their afternoon playoff game vs. the Orlando Magic. The NBA postponed the day's three-game slate after the Bucks' strike, and Brewers players voted against playing shortly thereafter.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Heyward encouraged his team to play without him and they supported his decision, reports Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Heyward has been with the Cubs since the start of the 2016 season. His teammates credited him for a speech during the rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series. He's a vocal leader in the clubhouse, I've witnessed firsthand at times through the years, notably in spring training.