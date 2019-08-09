Cubs' Javier Baez bats lefty for first time in MLB career in blowout win over Reds
Naturally, a position player was on the mound for Cincinnati
The first-place Cubs thumped the Reds on Thursday night (CHC 12, CIN 5) for their sixth win their past seven games. Recent acquisition Nick Castellanos homered twice for Chicago, but afterward everyone was talking about Javier Baez.
That's Baez in the ninth inning batted lefty for the first time in his MLB career. Naturally enough, infielder Kyle Farmer was on the mound for the host Reds. Have a look:
As Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper explains, Baez is naturally left-handed, but he plays baseball right-handed (not a bad athlete, that guy). Baez has been known to put on the occasional show in batting practice by batting left-handed, but until Thursday he'd seen almost 9,000 pitches at the big-league level without taking hacks from the left side. That changed, thanks to a comfortable margin and the presence of an infielder on the mound. You'll note, of course, that Baez did not get cheated on the first and only lefty swing of his MLB career. He also quite understandably seemed to enjoy himself. He's good at those two things -- i.e., playing baseball and enjoying himself.
You may enjoy this, you may be indifferent toward it, but you may not be mad about it. Sorry, those are the rules.
