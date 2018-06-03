Cubs' Javier Baez steals home after pickoff attempt against the Mets

The Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday

The Cubs on Sunday behind Jon Lester's seven shutout innings blanked the Mets 2-0 (box score) and in doing so completed a four-game sweep. The Cubs have now won eight of their last 10. 

The leading highlight? Without question, it's Javier Baez's steal of home in the seventh. Dig it: 

Yeah, when you're lefty and you've got a speedy daredevil like Baez on third, you'd best pay more attention to him. Otherwise, he'll swipe the plate with ease, which is what Baez did. 

On the season, Baez is batting .270/.302/.564 while adding value on the bases and playing a plus second base. Occasionally, people will ding Baez for his lack of walks. People, Baez doesn't walk because he runs. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

