Cubs' Joe Maddon says he will meet with MLB concerning the 'Buster Posey rule'

Maddon was ejected from Game 1 for arguing about the controversial home plate blocking rule

On Saturday night, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon let known his distaste for the Buster Posey rule, which played a small role in the Cubs' 5-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Maddon will soon get an opportunity to share his criticism with MLB's chief baseball officer Joe Torre, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers:

"We talked on the phone. We just have to sit down face-to-face about what I said last night," Maddon said Sunday. "The only thing I'll say about yesterday is it was a tremendous baseball play on our part."

Maddon was ejected from Game 1 after arguing that Charlie Culberson's path to the plate was not impeded by catcher Willson Contreras. The umpires originally ruled Culberson out before overturning the call following a replay review.

CBS Sports Staff

SlingTV