Cubs' Joe Maddon says he will meet with MLB concerning the 'Buster Posey rule'
Maddon was ejected from Game 1 for arguing about the controversial home plate blocking rule
On Saturday night, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon let known his distaste for the Buster Posey rule, which played a small role in the Cubs' 5-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
Maddon will soon get an opportunity to share his criticism with MLB's chief baseball officer Joe Torre, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers:
"We talked on the phone. We just have to sit down face-to-face about what I said last night," Maddon said Sunday. "The only thing I'll say about yesterday is it was a tremendous baseball play on our part."
Maddon was ejected from Game 1 after arguing that Charlie Culberson's path to the plate was not impeded by catcher Willson Contreras. The umpires originally ruled Culberson out before overturning the call following a replay review.
-
NLCS: Maddon managed for a save and lost
The Cubs manager said he was holding back Wade Davis for a possible save
-
Dodgers' run prevention has been amazing
Beneath the heroics of hitters like Puig, Taylor and Turner, the Dodgers just aren't giving...
-
NLCS Game 2: Things to know
The Dodgers Cubs in NLCS Game 2 on Sunday night in Los Angeles
-
Justin Turner hits walk-off HR vs. Cubs
Turner drove a three-run walk-off home run off of John Lackey in the bottom of the ninth
-
Cubs-Dodgers NLCS Game 2 lineups
Here's how the teams will take the field for Game 2 in Los Angeles
-
Report: Gonzalez favorite for Tigers job
Gonzalez has a winning record for his career
Add a Comment