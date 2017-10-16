Cubs' Joe Maddon says he will meet with MLB concerning the 'Buster Posey rule'

On Saturday night, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon let known his distaste for the Buster Posey rule, which played a small role in the Cubs' 5-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Maddon will soon get an opportunity to share his criticism with MLB's chief baseball officer Joe Torre, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers:

"We talked on the phone. We just have to sit down face-to-face about what I said last night," Maddon said Sunday. "The only thing I'll say about yesterday is it was a tremendous baseball play on our part."

Maddon was ejected from Game 1 after arguing that Charlie Culberson's path to the plate was not impeded by catcher Willson Contreras. The umpires originally ruled Culberson out before overturning the call following a replay review.