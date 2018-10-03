Cubs' Jon Lester adds to big-game pitcher reputation despite NL Wild Card elimination to Rockies

The Chicago Cubs lost to the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday night's marathon National League Wild Card Game, ending their postseason run before it could really begin. Yet it wasn't Jon Lester's fault.

Rather Lester, who accumulated a 3.32 ERA across his 32 regular-season appearances, used the contest to pad his reputation as a top big-game pitcher. He went six innings, tied his October-high with nine punch outs, and yielded a run on four hits and a walk. The run, the walk, and a hit (a ground-rule double) came at the start of the game, as he battled his command.

Thereafter, Lester navigated through the Rockies order without much issue. His removal in the sixth had nothing to do with his performance (he'd permitted three baserunners in five innings) or pitch count (86) and everything to do with his lineup's inability to scratch Kyle Freeland.

Individual glory and accomplishments likely mean little to Lester, at least when they arise in losses as disappointing as the one suffered by the Cubs on Tuesday. Still, he became the sixth pitcher to amass more than 150 career postseason innings, and he lowered his career playoffs ERA to 2.51.

Jon Lester: 6th pitcher in MLB history to reach 150 career #Postseason innings, joining Andy Pettitte, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Roger Clemens & Greg Maddux — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 3, 2018

Jon Lester #Postseason career (26 games, 22 starts)

2.51 ERA, 154.0 IP, 117 Hits, 40 BB, 133 K, 1.019 WHIP #Cubs — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 3, 2018

Seeing as how Lester will turn 35 before he makes his next start for the Cubs, it's fair to wonder how many more big postseason moments he has in front of him. If Tuesday is any indication, the answer is at least a couple more -- just, ultimately, not this postseason.