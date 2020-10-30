Veteran pitcher Jon Lester has had a stellar run with the Chicago Cubs, including winning the 2016 World Series. With Lester likely to become a free agent after the 2020 season, and no guarantee that he'll return to Chicago, he wanted to show his appreciation for the support that he received over his six years with the Cubs.

On Friday, Lester tweeted that he wanted to say "thank you" for the support and is buying a round of Miller Lite for anyone in Chicago. All fans have to do are stop by Hopsmith Tavern, The Lodge, Butch McGuire's, or She-nannigan's in Chicago to claim their free beverage.

It's certainly an awesome gesture from a player that was instrumental to the team's success during their World Series run in 2016.

Lester has a $10 million buyout option for the 2021 season, which the Cubs are most likely going to exercise. If they choose to keep the veteran left-hander on his current deal, he would make $25 million next season.

During his final regular season start last month, Lester was emotional regarding his time with the Cubs and realized that it could've been his last start at Wrigley Field.

Even if this is Lester's last go-round in Chicago, he certainly is leaving Cubs fans with a great going away present.