Cubs' Kris Bryant diagnosed with sprained ankle after slipping on base; regular season return in doubt

The Chicago Cubs have had a miserable few days. They've seen their playoff hopes nearly erased due to a six-game losing streak and star third baseman Kris Bryant was injured on Sunday. In the bottom of the third, Bryant lunged at first base in an attempt to beat out a double-play ball. His foot slipped off the bag, causing him to roll his ankle and drop to the ground.

He had to be helped off the field by Anthony Rizzo, who is dealing with a sprained ankle of his own.

The Cubs announced Tuesday that Bryant had a moderate sprained ankle and x-rays on it were negative. The Cubs did not provide an immediate timetable for Bryant's return, but it seems likely he'll miss the rest of the regular season. Bryant will sit Tuesday's game against the Pirates, and Ian Happ will start at third base in his absence. After Bryant's slip on the wet base, agent Scott Boras called out MLB over player safety.

Bryant has been one of the Cubs' most productive players this season. Coming into Sunday, he'd hit .282/.381/.522 (130 OPS+) with 31 home runs.