Cubs' Kris Bryant does a third annual prank by fooling fantasy baseball drafters and it was great

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has been involved in some high-profile pranks. One might recall that he went undercover as a Lyft driver in Chicago during his rookie season. During spring training in 2016, however, an annual tradition was born. In conjunction with Red Bull, Bryant went to hit with a college baseball team under the ruse that he was a European transfer student.

Last year, the tables were turned on Bryant, as he was pranked by Greg Maddux (seriously, if you haven't seen it you are missing out -- it's one of the best pranks of all-time relating to baseball).

This time around, Bryant posed as a pizza delivery guy for three different fantasy baseball drafts, where the entrants thought they were being filmed for a fantasy baseball documentary and being provided the pizza as part of the deal. Bryant gets to hear the fantasy combatants discuss him as if he isn't there. It's pretty good. Here we go:

As they showed, it looked a few guys started to suspect something was up, but overall the rooms were taken for a ride for bit until Bryant revealed it was him.

I would say I'm looking forward to next year, but how much more can they do before baseball fans start being on the lookout for Bryant? On second thought, they can probably keep going for at least a few more years. They've done a great job so far on these first three, though I don't think the Maddux one could ever be topped.