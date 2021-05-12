The Chicago Cubs fell to the Cleveland baseball team in Wednesday afternoon's series finale, dropping their third straight game. Amed Rosario hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson to give Cleveland the 2-1 win (box score).

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant wasn't in the lineup for the interleague game because he wasn't feeling well.

"He was having trouble breathing out there," Cubs manager David Ross said following Tuesday's game. "He was dealing with some sinus stuff for a couple innings. And it just wasn't getting better." Ross added that he does not expect Bryant's ailment to be COVID-19-related.

Ross told reporters, including Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, that the plan for Wednesday's game was to use a pinch runner for Bryant, if he were to enter the game.

In the seventh inning on Wednesday, Bryant came off the bench to pinch-hit but he was hit on the left wrist/hand on a pitch from right-hander Cal Quantrill to load the bases. Bryant was removed shortly after, and Ross said postgame that he suffered a contusion on his left wrist.

The Cubs have an off day tomorrow, which will give Bryant a full day to rest, before the team travels to Detroit for a three-game series against the Tigers. Chicago is already depleted -- Jake Marisnick, Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner are out and Javier Báez and Jason Heyward were experiencing issues this past weekend --so it would be best for Bryant to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Through 34 games this year, Bryant is the team's best hitter, slashing .308/.400/.650 with nine home runs, 22 RBI and 26 runs scored. As of Wednesday, Bryant's 1.9 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is third-best in the league, behind only Mike Trout (2.5) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (2.2).

While third base is Bryant's natural position, he hasn't played at the hot corner in nearly a month, not since April 20. With the Cubs still working through injuries and roster issues, Bryant has manned games at each of the outfield spots as well as two games at first base.