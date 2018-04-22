Cubs' Kris Bryant hit in head with pitch, leaves game vs. Rockies

There was a scary moment Sunday in Coors Field just minutes into the game. Cubs star third baseman Kris Bryant was hit in the head with a 96 miles-per-hour fastball from Rockies pitcher German Marquez.

Bryant was obviously immediately tended to by Cubs coaching and training staff members. He appeared pretty well shaken up as he was helped off the field.

The Cubs haven't yet relayed any information, but it's pretty likely Bryant has a concussion and will immediately be placed on the seven-day disabled list.

The big-picture concern here is for the well-being of Bryant, one of baseball's best and most marketable players. His personal health matters far more than baseball.

Given that we're a sports website, though, we have to talk about the baseball implications. In the near-term, rookie David Bote will likely take over at third base for Bryant. Tommy La Stella is also an option and once Ben Zobrist comes off the disabled list, the Cubs could move Javier Baez to third base as well. They have depth in spades.

In the long-term, losing Bryant -- or getting him back in a compromised state -- is a severe blow to the Cubs. He's hitting .319/.467/.536 this season and has improved his game to the point that he has more walks than strikeouts. He's an MVP and one of the 10 or so best players in baseball.