Cubs' Kris Bryant hit in head with pitch, leaves game vs. Rockies

The Cubs superstar looked woozy as he was helped off the field

There was a scary moment Sunday in Coors Field just minutes into the game. Cubs star third baseman Kris Bryant was hit in the head with a 96 miles-per-hour fastball from Rockies pitcher German Marquez

Bryant was obviously immediately tended to by Cubs coaching and training staff members. He appeared pretty well shaken up as he was helped off the field. 

The Cubs haven't yet relayed any information, but it's pretty likely Bryant has a concussion and will immediately be placed on the seven-day disabled list. 

The big-picture concern here is for the well-being of Bryant, one of baseball's best and most marketable players. His personal health matters far more than baseball. 

Given that we're a sports website, though, we have to talk about the baseball implications. In the near-term, rookie David Bote will likely take over at third base for Bryant. Tommy La Stella is also an option and once Ben Zobrist comes off the disabled list, the Cubs could move Javier Baez to third base as well. They have depth in spades. 

In the long-term, losing Bryant -- or getting him back in a compromised state -- is a severe blow to the Cubs. He's hitting .319/.467/.536 this season and has improved his game to the point that he has more walks than strikeouts. He's an MVP and one of the 10 or so best players in baseball. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES