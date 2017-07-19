Cubs' Kris Bryant listed as day-to-day after injuring finger on head-first slide

The Cubs' third baseman sprained his pinky while sliding into third base against the Braves on Wednesday

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant on Wednesday against the Braves (CHC-ATL GameTracker) suffered a sprained pinky on his left hand. He sustained the injury while sliding head-first into third base and left the game shortly thereafter. Here's the play in question: 

As you can see, Bryant seemed to hook his fingers on the cleats of third baseman Johan Camargo. This particular screencap doesn't look encouraging ... 

The Cubs say X-rays were negative and that Bryant is day-to-day

Bryant is of course the reigning NL MVP, and this season he's batting a productive .275/.401/.528. Needless to say, losing Bryant for any length of time would be a significant blow to the Cubs, who of late have been making up ground on the Brewers in the NL Central.

