Cubs lose closer Pedro Strop to hamstring injury after leaving him in to bat with bases loaded
The Cubs won Thursday, but they may have lost a key piece in the process
The Cubs were forced to travel to D.C. on Thursday in the middle of a homestand to play a makeup game against the Nationals, which they won in extras (CHC 4, WAS 3). Along the way, though, they may have lost a key bullpen piece ...
Pedro Strop has been one of the Cubs' best relievers this season, and that's especially the case lately (he's allowed one run since Aug. 3). Because Strop was the eighth pitcher used by Joe Maddon on Thursday and because he's been so excellent of late, Maddon let him bat with the bases loaded and one out in 10th -- it was all so he could use Strop, who'd already pitched 1 2/3 innings, to close it out.
Unfortunately for the Cubs, Strop hit into an inning-ending double play and pulled up lame while trying to beat it out. It's worth noting that this happened with seasoned pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella available on the bench.
This sort of sums up the current Cubs angst about this particular decision ...
Given that Strop is likely out "a while" and we're in mid-September, the Cubs could be without their linchpin reliever when it matters most.
