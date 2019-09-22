Cubs' lousy weekend gets worse as Kris Bryant leaves game after slipping on base, injuring ankle

The Chicago Cubs have had a miserable few days. Coming into Sunday's series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs had lost five games in a row and were three back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild card race with just a week to go. Unfortunately, the Cubs may have suffered another significant loss on Sunday -- this one to Kris Bryant.

In the bottom of the third, Bryant lunged at first base in an attempt to beat out a double-play ball. His foot slipped off the bag, causing him to roll his ankle and drop to the ground. He had to be helped off the field by Anthony Rizzo, who is dealing with a sprained ankle of his own.

Kris Bryant leaves the game after this awkward play at first pic.twitter.com/q3tAX0d3KR — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 22, 2019

Seeing as how there's only a week left in the season, it's at least possible that Bryant will miss the remainder of the year. At minimum, he's likely to be at less than 100 percent in whatever games he plays the rest of the year. That's not ideal for a Cubs team with slim playoff chances.

Bryant has been one of the Cubs' most productive players this season. Coming into Sunday, he'd hit .282/.381/.522 (130 OPS+) with 31 home runs.