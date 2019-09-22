Cubs' lousy weekend gets worse as Kris Bryant leaves game after slipping on base, injuring ankle
Chicago entered Sunday on a five-game losing streak and with hugely diminished playoff hopes
The Chicago Cubs have had a miserable few days. Coming into Sunday's series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs had lost five games in a row and were three back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild card race with just a week to go. Unfortunately, the Cubs may have suffered another significant loss on Sunday -- this one to Kris Bryant.
In the bottom of the third, Bryant lunged at first base in an attempt to beat out a double-play ball. His foot slipped off the bag, causing him to roll his ankle and drop to the ground. He had to be helped off the field by Anthony Rizzo, who is dealing with a sprained ankle of his own.
Seeing as how there's only a week left in the season, it's at least possible that Bryant will miss the remainder of the year. At minimum, he's likely to be at less than 100 percent in whatever games he plays the rest of the year. That's not ideal for a Cubs team with slim playoff chances.
Bryant has been one of the Cubs' most productive players this season. Coming into Sunday, he'd hit .282/.381/.522 (130 OPS+) with 31 home runs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees pay tribute to Sabathia
Sabathia is set to retire at season's end
-
Week in MLB: Cards, Yanks back on top
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
Rays get surprise boost in Lowe
Brandon Lowe was said to be done for the year back in August
-
MLB playoff picture
A look at who's in and who's out as we near October baseball
-
MLB playoff picture
A look at who's in and who's out as we near October baseball
-
MLB Sat.: Cards gut punch Cubs
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball