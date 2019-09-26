Cubs manager Joe Maddon makes it clear he doesn't care what Brewers fans think of his lineups vs. the Cardinals

Joe Maddon may or may not be managing his final games with the Chicago Cubs this weekend. Whatever the case, it's clear that Maddon has no plans to run for office in the state of Wisconsin. That's because Maddon offered a … shall we say, strongly worded response when asked if he was concerned about Milwaukee Brewers fans criticizing his lineup choices during the Cubs' forthcoming (and final) series against the St. Louis Cardinals:

"We're going to put a good team out there but of course they're going to b-----," Maddon told reporters, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Of course they are. I get it. But quite frankly, there are certain things I don't give a sh-- about. And that would be one of them."

The Cubs, of course, were eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week. They've been dealing with a number of injuries to key players anyway, so it figures Maddon will do right by his players and sit Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant rather than ask them to play hurt with nothing on the line but pride and memories.

Brewers fans, meanwhile, would prefer it if Maddon and the Cubs were invested in spoiling the Cardinals' season. After all, Milwaukee's win on Thursday afternoon leaves them just one game back of the Cardinals in the NL Central with three to play this weekend against the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Were the Brewers to sweep the Rockies and the Cubs a game against the Cardinals, then the Brewers and Cardinals would be forced into a tiebreaker game on Monday for the right to be crowned as the division champs, and the privilege to avoid the Wild Card Game as well as an NLDS meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There's still a chance of that happening -- just don't expect Maddon to make it a priority of his.