The Chicago Cubs gambled in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker) by starting left-hander Matthew Boyd on short rest. Unfortunately for all the non-Brewers parties involved, that decision did not pay off. Instead, Boyd's day culminated with manager Craig Counsell turning to his bullpen in the first inning.

The Cubs took an early 1-0 lead on a Michael Busch leadoff home run. From there, the momentum turned in Milwaukee's direction, with three consecutive Brewers doubles (by Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and William Contreras) building a 2-1 lead. The Brewers continued to tack on runs. Sal Frelick hit a ball that resulted in an error by second baseman Nico Hoerner and scored a run, and the Brewers would add another three runs on hits by Blake Perkins and Chourio.

Just like that, the Brewers built a 6-1 advantage, and just like that, Boyd's line saw him record fewer outs (two) than runs (six, albeit only two earned). Those runs, by the way, came on four hits and a walk before he was lifted in favor of right-hander Mike Soroka.

Boyd's Game 1 start was the shortest by a Cubs pitcher in the postseason since 1935. Additionally, it's only the fourth time a Cubs starter has failed to record an inning in a playoff outing. The other three times happened before MLB was integrated:

Pitcher Series IP R Hank Borowy G7 1945 WS vs. DET 0 3 Charlie Root G2 1935 WS vs. DET 0 4 Guy Bush G4 1932 WS vs. NYY 0.1 1 Matthew Boyd G1 2025 NLDS vs. MIL 0.2 6

"He's going on three days, he's going on a small number of pitches," Counsell told reporters on Friday. "We wouldn't make this decision; this would not be a decision on a six-inning start or a 90-pitch start. We would not be considering this. But, yeah, I think he had his head on it, probably when he got in the dugout. Yeah, and he's asked repeatedly about it."

Boyd had previously started Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. He lasted into the fifth inning in that contest, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk. He struck out two of the 18 batters he faced before giving way to Chicago's bullpen -- a group that then closed out the game with 4 ⅔ scoreless innings in a winning effort.

Boyd, 34, made 31 starts during the regular season after signing a two-year pact with the Cubs over the offseason. He compiled a 3.21 ERA (120 ERA+) and a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He earned his first career All-Star Game designation and his contributions were estimated to be worth 2.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.