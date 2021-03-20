A minor-league player from the Cubs' system has been arrested in Colorado after being caught by authorities with a large amount of illegal drugs.

Jesus Camargo-Corrales is the player here. Reporting from the Vail Daily:

Stopped for speeding and drifting into another lane on Interstate 70, a man believed to be a minor league baseball pitcher was arrested Wednesday after Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputies found 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

Camargo-Corrales now faces charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone and charges of unlawful possession of each drug, all of this including two Class 1 drug felonies and two Class 4 drug felonies.

"We are aware of the arrest of one of our Minor League players," said Julian Green, senior vice president of communications for the Cubs (via the Chicago Sun-Times). "We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.''

Per reports, Camargo-Corrales told the police officers on the scene that he was going to Denver to work a youth baseball clinic and that he didn't have any drugs because he followed the league and the Cubs' anti-doping policies. However, a K-9 officer on the scene sniffed out the duffel bag full of the drugs in the rear wheel well.

Later, Camargo-Corrales reportedly told the police that he had been offered $500 to deliver the bag to Denver by someone from Sinaloa, Mexico, home of a notorious drug cartel.

As far as the baseball fallout here, there won't likely be much. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher isn't considered a prospect and hasn't been above Class A-Advanced, where he pitched in 2019.