Cubs-Nationals NLDS Game 1 lineup: Heyward in center field over Jay

Otherwise both teams are going with their standard lineups

Friday night, the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals will finally begin their NLDS matchup at Nationals Park. Here is everything you need to know about the series and here is how you can watch Game 1.

Earlier in the day both clubs released their 25-man NLDS rosters and Game 1 starting lineups. Here is Chicago's batting order for the series opener:

  1. RF Ben Zobrist
  2. 3B Kris Bryant
  3. 1B Anthony Rizzo
  4. C Willson Contreras
  5. LF Kyle Schwarber
  6. SS Addison Russell
  7. CF Jason Heyward
  8. 2B Javier Baez
  9. RHP Kyle Hendricks

The only real surprise is Heyward in center field over Jon Jay , who served as the regular leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers down the stretch. Jay hit .289/.364/.384 against righties this year while Heyward was at .256/.338/.396. Heyward is the better defender, however. Heyward in center and Zobrist in right is a superior defensive alignment to Jay in center and Heyward in right.

Now here is the starting lineup for the home Nationals:

  1. SS Trea Turner
  2. RF Bryce Harper
  3. 3B Anthony Rendon
  4. 2B Daniel Murphy
  5. 1B Ryan Zimmerman
  6. LF Jayson Werth
  7. C Matt Wieters
  8. CF Michael Taylor
  9. RHP Stephen Strasburg

Standard lineup for the Nationals now that everyone is healthy. It took a little while for manager Dusty Baker to move Rendon, an NL MVP candidate, up to the No. 3 spot, but it happened late in the season and they're sticking with it in the postseason.

