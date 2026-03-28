The Washington Nationals battle the Chicago Cubs in the second of their three-game season-opening series on Saturday. Washington defeated Chicago 10-4 on Thursday afternoon. The Nationals (1-0), who finished fifth in the National League East in 2025 at 66-96, were 34-47 on the road last season. The Cubs (0-1), who finished second in the NL Central at 92-70, were 50-31 on their home field.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -232 favorite on the money line (risk $232 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Cubs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Nationals picks, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Cubs money line Cubs -232, Nationals +190 Nationals vs. Cubs over/under 8.5 runs Nationals vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (-113) Nationals vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports betting? Visit our FanDuel promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Nationals vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nationals vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. Chicago had one of the best offenses in baseball last year, averaging 4.9 runs per game. Most of the top producers are back, including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki. The Nationals, meanwhile, ranked 20th in runs scored last year. They hope build around players such as James Wood, the team's primary power threat, C.J. Abrams, Brady House and Joey Wiemer.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.5 total bases for Wood and Abrams for the Nationals. The Cubs, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman and Busch. The model projects 9.4 combined runs scored on average. Get the Nationals vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cubs vs. Nationals picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Nationals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.