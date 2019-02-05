Cubs ownership, MLB respond to Joe Ricketts' 'racially insensitive' emails leaked

Commonly, the Cubs ownership group tends to be said as "the Ricketts family" or even simply Tom Ricketts, who is their chairman. Tom co-owns the Cubs with his siblings, Pete, Laura and Todd through their family trust. That family trust comes from the Ricketts' parents -- who hit it big with TD Ameritrade -- Joe and Marlene.

And here's where it has gotten sticky for the Cubs. Some emails have been surfaced from Joe's past that are problematic. Specifically, he forwarded a joke where the punchline was the n-word and said it was a "great laugh" and forwarded lots of anti-Muslim misinformation -- to the point that his son Pete, now Nebraska's governor, replied with this:

Dad, I recommend you go to www.snopes.com and search on these stories before you pass them on. In this case, there is a dispute over what exactly happened and who was represented in this training session. Go the link above and search Rick Mathes Prison Ministry Islam. Pete

Not surprisingly, there has been an uproar about the emails and Tom -- again, he's the Cubs chairman -- has released a statement on the matter.

We are aware of the racially insensitive emails in my father's account that were published by an online media outlet. Let me be clear: The language and views expressed in those emails have no place in our society. My father is not involved with the operation of the Chicago Cubs in any way. I am trusted with representing this organization and our fans with a respect for people from all backgrounds. These emails do not reflect the culture we've worked so hard to build at the Chicago Cubs since 2009.

For his part, Joe also released a statement:

I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails. Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I've said things that don't reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong

Major League Baseball also released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

MLB statement on Joe Ricketts emails: "We are aware of the email exchanges involving Joe Ricketts. While many of the emails were not written by Mr. Ricketts, the content is extremely offensive and completely at odds with the values and principles of Major League Baseball. ...1/2 — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 5, 2019

2/2… “Providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone is extremely important for MLB and our 30 clubs.” — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 5, 2019

The best guess here is that the Cubs go to greater lengths to separate from Joe Ricketts eventually, possibly even publicly showing he's been forced to divest any tie to the trust that owns the Cubs. It is important to note, however, that this isn't a Donald Sterling situation, really, as the Cubs public ownership face is Tom and then down to Laura, Pete and Todd Ricketts. Joe Ricketts does, however, own at least a part of the Cubs. They can say he's not involved and that's true, but he has money in the club.