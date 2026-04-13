A matchup between a pair of NL postseason teams from a year ago will take place on Monday's MLB schedule as the Chicago Cubs visit the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago (7-8) defeated Pittsburgh on Sunday, 7-6, after dropping the first two games of the series. Philadelphia (7-8) lost two of three in its weekend set versus Arizona, including a 4-3 loss on Sunday. Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start for the Cubs, with the Phillies sending Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 1.65 ERA) to the mound.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies went 4-2 versus Chicago last season. The latest Phillies vs. Cubs odds list Philly as the -187 favorite on the money line (risk $187 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Cubs vs. Phillies picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Phillies vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Cubs money line Phillies -181, Cubs +152 Phillies vs. Cubs over/under 8.5 runs Phillies vs. Cubs run line Phillies -1.5 (+115) Phillies vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cubs vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8.5 total runs in over/under betting. The last two meetings between these squads each saw at least nine total runs scored, and the last five matchups have seen an average of 9.2 combined runs. The Cubs have seen their last two games of this season eclipse the total, and three of Chicago's last four road contests have gone over.

Meanwhile, the Over sports a 5-3 record for the Phillies over their last eight home games. Additionally both pitchers have struggled against the opposing lineups. Assad allowed 8 ER in just 4.1 IP in his last start versus the Phillies, while Sanchez gave up 10 ER across 8.2 IP over his last two starts versus the Cubs. The model forecasts 9.2 total runs in Monday's matchup. Get the Cubs vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.