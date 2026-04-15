A rubber match between NL squads with the same records is on tap for Wednesday's MLB schedule as the Chicago Cubs visit the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago (8-9) defeated Philly on Tuesday, 10-4, after dropping Monday's opener. Philadelphia (8-9) has now alternated losses with wins over its last five games. Shota Imanaga (0-1, 2.81 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, and he'll be countered by the Phillies' Jesus Luzardo (1-2, 6.23 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The latest Phillies vs. Cubs odds list Philly as the -138 favorite on the money line (risk $138 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Cubs vs. Phillies picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Phillies vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Cubs money line Phillies -138, Cubs +117 Phillies vs. Cubs over/under 9 runs Phillies vs. Cubs run line Phillies -1.5 (+143) Phillies vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cubs vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 9 total runs in over/under betting. The first two games of this series have been entertaining, high-scoring affairs that easily exceeded the respective Overs. Each saw at least 14 total runs scored, as the total has now been eclipsed in each of the last four games for Chicago. As for the Phillies, the Over sports a 7-3 record over their last 10 home games.

Both probable starters have struggled either historically versus the opponent or to start this season. Imanaga has been lit up by current Phillies as they're hitting .333 off him (6 for 18), with an OPS of 1.091. As for Luzardo, his 6.23 ERA ranks 32nd out of 33 qualified NL pitchers this season, having allowed at least 5 ER in both of his home starts. With the teams projected to score a combined 9.3 runs, the Over is the value play. Get the Cubs vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.