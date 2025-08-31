The Chicago Cubs have brought in a new first baseman as they look to lock down a postseason spot. The Cubs and veteran switch-hitting Carlos Santana have agreed to a deal, reports the New York Post. The team has not yet announced the signing. Santana was released by the Cleveland Guardians this past week.

Santana, 39, hit .225/.316/.333 with 11 home runs in 455 plate appearances for Cleveland. He's been a bit better against lefties (.235/.328/.353) and remains a Gold Glove-caliber defender. Santana will be a natural platoon partner for Michael Busch, allowing Justin Turner to DH and not play the field. Turner, 40, is hitting a serviceable .271/.319/.435 against lefties.

The postseason roster eligibility deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 31. Presumably, the Cubs will make the Santana signing official prior to the deadline so he's postseason eligible. It's possible Chicago will make the signing official Sunday and Santana will wait to report until Monday, when rosters expand and a corresponding roster move wouldn't be needed.

Carlos Santana CLE • 1B • #41 BA 0.225 R 49 HR 11 RBI 52 SB 7 View Profile

Guardians POBO Chris Antonetti called releasing Santana a "joint decision" that allowed him to land with a contender and allowed Cleveland to give more at-bats to young players like Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus. The Guardians owe Santana the rest of his $12 million salary minus the prorated portion of the league minimum, which the Cubs will pay.

"In the last week we had a lot of dialogue with Carlos because of the incredible appreciation we have for him," Antonetti told reporters (via the Associated Press) on Friday. "And I give him a ton of credit for being very much a stabilizing veteran presence on our team. He has made a massive impact on our franchise."

The Cubs enter play Sunday with a 78-58 record. They have a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the top wild card spot and they have a comfortable 10-game lead for a postseason berth in general. Chicago is unlikely to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers (85-52) for the NL Central title, though they are well positioned to earn a wild card spot.

As for the Guardians, they are 68-66 and three games behind the third wild card spot with three teams ahead of them.