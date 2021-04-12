The Chicago Cubs will be without three relievers for the time being after bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive for COVID-19, according to Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun Times. Righties Jason Adam, Dan Winkler, and Brandon Workman have been placed on the COVID-related injured list. All three are isolating in Chicago, per NBC Sports Chicago's Maddie Lee, while the rest of the team is beginning a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

In a series of corresponding moves, the Cubs have activated relievers Pedro Strop and Brad Wieck from the taxi squad and have promoted Justin Steele from the alternate site, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

Young is the second Cubs coach to test positive in the past few days. First base coach Craig Driver's positive test was announced on Saturday, though it's unclear if the two positives are linked as the Cubs believed his case was an isolated incident based on their contact tracing and subsequent testing results.

The Cubs were the only team last season to not have a player test positive for COVID-19. The Cubs' positive tests come at a time when Major League Baseball is attempting to convince players to get vaccinated. Part of the incentives include a relaxing of the COVID-19 restrictions once at least 85 percent of a team's "Tier 1" individuals have been vaccinated. "Tier 1" includes the team's traveling party, or players, coaches, trainers, and other assorted staff.

The Cubs, reportedly, have not yet hit the 85 percent threshold.

"The more guys we can get vaccinated -- really the goal is 100 percent, right? Let's be honest, the goal should be 100 percent, so that's what we're shooting for," manager David Ross told NBC Sports over the weekend. "Again, each person has their own views and things, but we're just continuing to try to educate and encourage them as much as we can to get vaccinated."