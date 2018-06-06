Cubs play video package for Arrieta, triggering Wrigley Field ovation and salute from pitcher

A nice moment for Jake Arrieta and Cubs fans happened Tuesday

When free agent starter Jake Arrieta signed with the Phillies this past offseason, the Cubs through Twitter offered up this video of thanks for his time with the club: 

Tuesday night, Arrieta returned for the first time in a Phillies uniform and the Cubs played a truncated version of that on the left-field videoboard. It brought on a nice little moment with the Cubs fans in attendance giving Arrieta a standing ovation and Arrieta coming out of the dugout to salute the fans and opposing dugout. 

Arrieta came to the Cubs in a 2013 trade that is pretty well known as unbelievably lopsided. He came over with reliever Pedro Strop for starter Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger

Arrieta would go 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 in his 128 regular-season starts with the Cubs. He won the 2015 Cy Young, was an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger and, of course, won a 2016 World Series ring. He won both of his starts in the World Series, pitching to a 2.38 ERA. 

As such, the exchange of warm feelings comes as no surprise. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

