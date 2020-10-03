The Chicago Cubs were eliminated from the postseason on Friday, dropping both games of their best-of-three series against the Miami Marlins. Naturally, the Cubs are now turning their attention toward the future. That doesn't mean just what the roster will look like come spring, however; it also means whether team president Theo Epstein will remain in place.

Epstein is scheduled to meet with Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts this upcoming week to discuss his future with the club, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. Epstein, whose contract runs through next season, is not expected to ask for an extension. Rather, Kaplan reports that the two options believed to be on the table entail Epstein 1) remaining another year and helping the club transition to a new president; and 2) leaving this winter.

Epstein has been the Cubs' top executive since October 2011. It's worth noting that when he left the Red Sox he explained that the move was in part because of a philosophy he picked up from longtime 49ers coach Bill Walsh. Walsh believed that coaches and executives benefitted from a change of scenery every decade. In that sense, he's running right on schedule.

Should Epstein remain interested in running a team, he's likely to have any number of suitors. He's one of the most accomplished executives in the game, having won the World Series with both the Red Sox and the Cubs. Kaplan's report notes that Epstein wouldn't necessarily join another team right after leaving.

As for the Cubs, it's anyone's guess as to what their transition plan looks like. General manager Jed Hoyer is a longtime friend and colleague of Epstein, but it seems unlikely that Epstein's departure would impact his job security given his track record and his reputation around the game.