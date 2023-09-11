Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is reportedly set to make his MLB debut this week, but his mom is no stranger to having a son in professional baseball -- at least on the silver screen. Ashley Crow played Billy Heywood's mom, Jenny, in "Little Big League," a 1994 movie about a 12-year-old who's suddenly thrust with owning and managing the Twins.

Now, Crow's real life son is approaching his first taste of MLB action.

Crow-Armstrong, who CBS Sports ranked the 22nd-best prospect in baseball earlier this summer, was called up from Triple-A Iowa for the Cubs' three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple reports. The Cubs are currently fighting for a playoff spot and need to bring in as many productive players as they can.

After being originally drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, Crow-Armstrong was traded to the Cubs organization a year later. The California-born player has split the season between Double- and Triple-A while registering a .876 OPS and recording 20 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

Crow-Armstrong is 21 years old, which means "Little Big League" came out eight years before he was born. However, Crow-Armstrong said in 2020 he thinks the movie is "great," and not just because his mom is in it.

In addition to "Little Big League," Crow's biggest acting credits include Steven Spielberg's "Minority Report" and the "Good Son," a 1993 thriller starring Macaulay Culkin and Elijah Wood.

Having a son in MLB can be life changing, but it shouldn't be too much of an adjustment for Crow because she prepared for a similar role almost 30 years ago.