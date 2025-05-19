The Chicago Cubs have recalled infielder Matt Shaw from Triple-A Iowa and designated fellow infielder Nicky Lopez for assignment, the team announced Monday. This will mark Shaw's second stint in the majors this season, as he opened the year on the big-league roster before being demoted in mid-April following uninspired play.

Shaw, 23, batted just .172/.294/.241 (55 OPS+) with eight more strikeouts than walks across 18 games. He's fared better since returning to Triple-A, hitting .286/.409/.560 with six home runs and six more walks than strikeouts in 24 games. Despite that rough start, he's still among the top contenders for NL Rookie of the Year (+3000, per FanDuel).

The Cubs have, as of late, been using a timeshare at third base involving Lopez, Jon Berti, and Vidal Bruján. Shaw figures to now assume the majority of reps there.

Back in the spring, CBS Sports ranked Shaw as the 28th-best prospect in the minors. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Shaw could find himself on the Opening Day roster after a 35-game stint in Triple-A that saw him produce a .929 OPS. (Later, during the Premier12 tournament, he matched Ken Griffey Jr.'s Team USA single-game record by driving in seven runs.) Shaw routinely makes hard contact, even possessing enough power to drive out more than a handful of balls the other way. That feel for the barrel helps obscure that he has an appetite for elevated fastballs that can get him into some trouble. Shaw has auditioned at several infield positions; he's certainly probably going to end up at second or third base, with the latter serving as the current favorite given Isaac Paredes' inclusion in the Kyle Tucker trade.

The Cubs enter Monday with a 28-19 record, good for first place in the National League Central.