The wall has claimed another victim. Chicago Cubs reliever Colten Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday after breaking his left (non-pitching) hand punching a wall following a rough outing Saturday, the team announced (via The Athletic). Righty Hunter Bigge was called up in a corresponding move.

Kyle Hendricks exited Saturday's game (LAA 7, CHC 0) after two innings with back tightness. Brewer was the first reliever out of the bullpen and the Angels tagged him for three runs (one earned) in two-thirds of an inning. He committed a throwing error on a potential 1-6-3 double play ball, and things snowballed from there. Brewer retired only two of the eight batters he faced.

Here is Brewer's ugly inning Saturday:

Brewer, 31, has allowed 16 runs in 20 2/3 innings this season, and he's given up at least one run in four of his last five outings. Lefty Tyler Anderson shut the Cubs down Saturday -- he fanned 10 in eight shutout innings -- but Chicago's bullpen has been shaky all year, and Brewer & Co. let a winnable game get out of hand early Saturday.

These are frustrating times for the Cubs. Since starting 17-9, they are 24-40 and have the National League's worst record. They are in the NL Central basement at 41-49 and are six games behind the third wild-card spot with seven teams ahead of them. Rather than take a step toward contention this year, the Cubs may be sellers at the trade deadline.

Bigge, 26, was a 12th-round pick in the 2019 draft. He has a 0.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11 1/3 Triple-A innings this year. The Cubs and Angels wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon. Chicago will then go on the road to play the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals before the All-Star break.