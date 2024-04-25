Chicago Cubs reliever Luke Little revealed he was forced to change gloves before coming into Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Little had to make the change due to an American flag patch on his glove.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell brought Little into the contest with one out in the seventh inning. When the umpires did their traditional check on the pitcher, they informed him that he had to get a different glove.

"The issue was the American flag was on his glove," Counsell said. "Pitchers' gloves, they're pretty strict about not having white on the pitchers' gloves. Apparently the flag had what could be a distraction to the hitter."

According to the Associated Press, a clubhouse attendant went to the locker room to find a new glove for Little. It actually took a couple of tries to find a suitable glove as the first replacement also had an American flag patch.

"I had to beat it a little bit, try and get it flexed out," Little added. "Of all the things to do is breaking in a glove during a game."

Following the game, Little said that he has been using the original glove since he played in Class A ball at the start of his MLB career. Little did end up recording outs on the two batters that he faced in the inning, and the Cubs defeated the Astros 4-3.

"The clubbies told me that they had got an email from MLB that I'm not allowed to wear it," Little said. "But I just didn't assume that they were just going to just cut me. It's not like it has an advantage in the game. It's not like it blinds the hitters. Just representing my country."

Little recorded his second hold of the 2024 season in the win, and has recorded a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances on the year.