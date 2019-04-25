Cubs reliever Pedro Strop notches save against Dodgers hours after having his car stolen

Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is used to dealing with frantic situations. He's made more than 500 appearances in the majors, over which he's accumulated 24 saves. There probably isn't much that startles him anymore. Yet Strop's focus was put to the test on Wednesday, as he was asked to close out the Cubs' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers just hours after his car was stolen.

The incident was so fresh, in fact, that Strop had been dealing with police during the middle stages of the game, per ESPN:

"I was still giving them my information in the fourth inning, and I told them, 'I have to go. I might have to pitch,'" Strop said.

Strop did have to pitch, and did a fine job at that. He walked the leadoff hitter, then recorded a strikeout before inducing a game-ending double play. It was his third save of the year. Strop, by the way, said that his car had been involved in a police chase, but that he didn't have many other details at the time.

On the season, Strop has now made nine appearances and struck out seven batters in 7 2/3 innings. He has a 3.52 ERA.