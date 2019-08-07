Cubs reportedly sign veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy following Willson Contreras' hamstring injury
Lucroy was recently cut loose by the Angels
The Cubs have signed veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. Lucroy was recently released by the Angels.
The Cubs find themselves in need of a catcher following the trade of Martin Maldonado to the Astros and then the subsequent hamstring injury suffered by regular backstop Willson Contreras. Contreras is expected to be sidelined for about a month.
As for Lucroy, 33, this season he's got a slash line of .242/.310/.371 (81 OPS+) with seven home runs in 74 games for the Angels. He spent more than three weeks on the injured list in July after a home plate collision with Astros outfield Jake Marisnick resulted in a concussion and broken nose for Lucroy. The Angels designated Lucroy for assignment shortly after his return.
For his career, the two-time All-Star owns an OPS+ of 102 across parts of 10 big-league seasons. While Lucroy was once regarded as a top defensive catcher, particularly in terms of pitch-framing, this season he's been one of the worst according to the advanced catcher metrics at Baseball Prospectus.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Mets win 13th in 14 tries
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Twins turn 2nd triple play in 16 games
This time the Braves fell victim to bad luck and good fielding
-
Musgrove to wear Infinity Gauntlet glove
The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher plans to sport a very different glove this weekend
-
DJ Stewart leaves game with concussion
This play did not go as planned
-
Greinke bored during first Astros start
The Astros put up 11 runs in Greinke's debut
-
Fan gets baseball signed by Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays star certainly made this young fan's day