Cubs reportedly sign veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy following Willson Contreras' hamstring injury

The Cubs have signed veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. Lucroy was recently released by the Angels.

The Cubs find themselves in need of a catcher following the trade of Martin Maldonado to the Astros and then the subsequent hamstring injury suffered by regular backstop Willson Contreras. Contreras is expected to be sidelined for about a month.

As for Lucroy, 33, this season he's got a slash line of .242/.310/.371 (81 OPS+) with seven home runs in 74 games for the Angels. He spent more than three weeks on the injured list in July after a home plate collision with Astros outfield Jake Marisnick resulted in a concussion and broken nose for Lucroy. The Angels designated Lucroy for assignment shortly after his return.

For his career, the two-time All-Star owns an OPS+ of 102 across parts of 10 big-league seasons. While Lucroy was once regarded as a top defensive catcher, particularly in terms of pitch-framing, this season he's been one of the worst according to the advanced catcher metrics at Baseball Prospectus.