On Monday, the Chicago Cubs made two roster additions in preparation for a potential postseason run. The Cubs announced they have reunited with veteran righty reliever Pedro Strop, signing him to a minor-league contract. They also claimed speedster Billy Hamilton off waivers from the New York Mets.

Strop, 35, signed a one-year deal with the NL Central rival Reds this past offseason, but was released late last month after allowing three runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings. Strop has missed most of the season with a groin strain and the Cubs say he has been assigned to their alternate site, where he'll work to get game ready.

It is not a stretch to say Strop is one of the best relievers in Cubs history. From 2013-19, he threw 373 innings with a 2.90 ERA and 425 strikeouts for Chicago and filled a variety of roles. He closed, he set up, he pitched in middle relief, whatever. Strop is no longer the pitcher he was at his peak, but the Cubs know he fits the clubhouse.

Pedro Strop CIN • RP • 46 ERA 3.86 WHIP 3 IP 2.1 BB 6 K 3 View Profile

Hamilton, 29, was designated for assignment by the Mets last week, following a base-running blunder against the Yankees. The Cubs will be his third team of the season -- Hamilton started the season with the Giants before being traded to the Mets on Aug. 2. He is 1 for 22 (.045) with one walk (.083) this season, and is a career .241/.295/.324 hitter.

Of course, the Cubs are not claiming Hamilton for his bat. They want his legs. He is arguably the fastest runner in the sport. MLB is using a 28-man roster all year, including the postseason, and Chicago can stash Hamilton on their bench as a late-inning pinch-running specialist in October. Also, he's an excellent gloveman and has value as a defensive replacement.

Billy Hamilton NYM • CF • 21 BA .045 R 4 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 3 View Profile

Jason Heyward exited Sunday night's game with shortness of breath and is undergoing tests -- manager David Ross was quick to tell reporters, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the team has "had no positive COVID tests" on Monday -- so Hamilton will provide outfield depth while Heyward is sidelined.

In addition to claiming Hamilton and signing Strop, the Cubs also claimed utility man Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from the Twins and designated lefty Matt Dermody for assignment. Catcher Jose Lobaton was released from the alternate site as well.

The Cubs come into Monday in first place in the NL Central at 23-18. They have lost three straight games and eight of their last 13, however, and their lead over the Cardinals has shrunk to 1 1/2 games.