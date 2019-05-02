Cubs rout Mariners as the two teams continue to head in opposite directions

The schedule makers had no way of knowing that the brief two-game set between the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners would be a match-up of contrasts, but sometimes the universe is funny like that. The Cubs won the getaway game 11-0, as each club continued down divergent paths thanks to the recent performances of their run-prevention units.

The Cubs are now 16-12, a far cry from where they were a couple weeks back. Remember, the Cubs began the year 1-6. They've since won 15 of 21, including their past four. In all, the Cubs have split, won, or swept their last seven series, outscoring opponents 87-51 during that span. Through the first three series of the year, Chicago had been outscored 71-62.

Predictably, given the press the Cubs rotation has received recently, Chicago's starting five is a big part of their rise. Including Wednesday's outing by Jon Lester, the Cubs have had a starter give up more than three earned runs only twice in their last 17 outings; conversely, they've had their starter record a quality start nine times over that same time period. That'll work -- especially when it comes paired with an average-performing bullpen and a well-above-average offense.

The Mariners, conversely, have cooled off after a hot start. Seattle started the year 13-2, but they're now 18-15 -- a fine mark in a vacuum, but a disappointing one in context.

To illustrate how poorly the Mariners have performed recently, they entered last Saturday having outscored their opponents on the season by 40 runs (177-137). They've since been outscored 46-7 in four games -- all but erasing that hard-earned run differential.

Seattle's bullpen is one of the worst in baseball and its rotation has been hot and cold recently. Consider that in their last 17 outings the Mariners have seen their pitchers record seven quality starts … and allow four-plus earned runs nine times. Hot and cold, but more cold lately. It doesn't help that the lineup, which to be fair continues to lead the league in scoring, hasn't kept up its torrid early-season pace, either.

Again, the schedule makers had no way of knowing how nicely these two teams and their narrative arcs would line up entering (and exiting) Wednesday's contest. But that's one of the beautiful things about baseball: there always seems to be some story.