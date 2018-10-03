Cubs shortstop Addison Russell suspended 40 games for violating MLB domestic violence policy

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has accepted a 40-game suspension without pay for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The unpaid suspension of Russell is retroactive to September 21st. Russell has agreed not to appeal the discipline.

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games."

On Sept. 19, Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, detailed the alleged domestic abuse in a post on her personal blog. Russell has denied the accusations, that originally became aware to the public on June 7, 2017 when allegations had surfaced in the comments of one of Reidy's Instagram posts.

Russell was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21 and was not included on the wild-card roster for the Cubs. It is expected that he not will return to the Cubs.