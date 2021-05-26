It appears the Cubs could be without 24-year-old second baseman Nico Hoerner for a while. He strained his hamstring Tuesday night on this play and his frustration probably speaks for itself:

In light of that, it shouldn't be all too surprising to see that the Cubs have signed free-agent infielder Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Strange-Gordon, 33, appears to be doing an NL Central tour this season. He signed with the Reds in February and didn't make the team out of camp. He then caught on with the Brewers, but was released on May 22.

In 33 games with the Mariners last season, Strange-Gordon hit .200/.268/.213 (39 OPS+). He hasn't really been productive since 2017, but he hit .275 with 22 stolen bases and 1.1 WAR in 2019.

As such, this is a depth signing. The Cubs currently have outfielders Jason Heyward and Jake Marisnick on the injured list, which means they've been playing Kris Bryant in the outfield regularly. They had settled in with Hoerner at second base and Matt Duffy at third. Hoerner is hitting .338/.405/.432 and playing excellent defense while Duffy is hitting .278 with a .377 OBP and has had some clutch hits. Both are now injured.

This now leaves David Bote to play either second or third. Bryant could swing back in to third base with Nick Martini playing right field beside Joc Pederson (LF) and Ian Happ (CF). Bryant could also stay in right with Bote at third and Eric Sogard at second. The remaining bench player would be Patrick Wisdom.

Though one can't really envision much production from Strange-Gordon at this point in his career, it's easy to see why the Cubs signed him. Their depth is really being tested with these injuries.

In the meantime, riding a ridiculously hot bullpen, the Cubs are 14-7 this month with all seven losses having come by just one run. They are now just a half game back in the NL Central and tied with the Cardinals in the loss column.