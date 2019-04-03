Cubs sign hard-hitting utility man David Bote to five-year, $15 million extension

Extension-mania continues with Cubs utility man David Bote being the latest player to get a new deal. Bote and the Cubs have agreed to a five-year deal through the 2024 season that includes club options for 2025 and 2026, the team announced. The first five years are worth $15.003 million, reports Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun Times.

Bote, 25, had one of last regular season's biggest moments when he hit a walk-off grand slam on Sunday night baseball:

Through that moment, Bote was a sensation, hitting .329/.418/.539 with a penchant for big hits. From the next day on, however, Bote hit just .176/.244/.315 with three homers in 119 plate appearances. It was an uneven rookie year, but he showed some upside and can play most positions.

He showed up in the spring with a new physique and crushed the ball (.442/.545/.721). In 13 plate appearances so far this season, he's hitting .364 with a .462 on-base percentage. He's already seen time both at second and third base.

Bote's long-term prospects are likely a productive utility man. Why did the Cubs lock him up? Cost certainty and a Hail Mary that he hits his upside, which could be a fringe All-Star. He hits the ball hard and has shown up on the exit velocity leaderboard.

Why would Bote do this? He's only been making the prorated league minimum the last two seasons while shuttling back and forth to Triple-A. He now is guaranteed to make $15 million, which is life-altering.

Also of note, Bote outplaying his deal would make him wildly attractive in a trade to a small-market team later in the deal, especially if the Cubs eventually extend both Javier Baez and Kris Bryant.