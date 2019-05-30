Cubs sign veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to minor-league contract and could call him up soon, reports say

The Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on a minor-league contract. Jon Heyman tweets that Gonzalez will report to Triple-A, with the expectation that he'll soon get called up to the big-league club.

Gonzalez, 33, was recently cut loose by the Indians after batting .210/.282/.276 with two home runs in 30 games. Gonzalez for his career owns an OPS+ of 113 with 233 home runs across parts of 12 big-league seasons. He was last productive on a sustained basis in 2016 as a member of the Rockies.

As Heyman notes, Gonzalez is likely to make his way onto the Cubs' 25-man roster as a lefty bench bat.