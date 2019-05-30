Cubs sign veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to minor-league contract and could call him up soon, reports say

Gonzalez was recently cut loose by the Indians

The Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on a minor-league contract. Jon Heyman tweets that Gonzalez will report to Triple-A, with the expectation that he'll soon get called up to the big-league club.

Gonzalez, 33, was recently cut loose by the Indians after batting .210/.282/.276 with two home runs in 30 games. Gonzalez for his career owns an OPS+ of 113 with 233 home runs across parts of 12 big-league seasons. He was last productive on a sustained basis in 2016 as a member of the Rockies

As Heyman notes, Gonzalez is likely to make his way onto the Cubs' 25-man roster as a lefty bench bat. 

