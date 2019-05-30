Cubs sign veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to minor-league contract and could call him up soon, reports say
Gonzalez was recently cut loose by the Indians
The Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on a minor-league contract. Jon Heyman tweets that Gonzalez will report to Triple-A, with the expectation that he'll soon get called up to the big-league club.
Gonzalez, 33, was recently cut loose by the Indians after batting .210/.282/.276 with two home runs in 30 games. Gonzalez for his career owns an OPS+ of 113 with 233 home runs across parts of 12 big-league seasons. He was last productive on a sustained basis in 2016 as a member of the Rockies.
As Heyman notes, Gonzalez is likely to make his way onto the Cubs' 25-man roster as a lefty bench bat.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucs analyst makes embarrassing remarks
Dietrich has been hitting home runs and admiring them at the expense of the Pirates lately
-
Bryant calls for extended netting
During the Cubs-Astros game, a child was struck by a foul ball
-
Foul ball strikes young fan in Houston
Albert Almora of the Cubs was moved to tears after his fould ball struck a young child in...
-
Ex-MLB OF reportedly rescued at sea
Pagan last appeared in the majors in 2016
-
Report: Cards, Cubs to meet in London
The two-game series is reportedly set for June of next year
-
Giants vs Marlins odds, May 30 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Giants vs. Marlins matchup 10,000...