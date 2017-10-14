Cubs tab Jose Quintana to start Game 1 of NLCS two days after relief appearance

As expected, left-hander Jose Quintana will indeed get the ball for the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, the team announced.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are of course starting Clayton Kershaw in a series opener. Here's everything you need to know about the series, which is a rematch of last year's NLCS.

Chicago's pitching staff is a bit of a wreck going into Game 1. Game 4 of the NLDS was rained out Tuesday afternoon, forcing Games 4 and 5 to be played back-to-back days. Wade Davis , Brian Duensing , and Carl Edwards Jr. all pitched in both games. Davis recorded a seven-out save and may not be available Saturday night.

Furthermore, Jon Lester threw 55 pitches out of the bullpen in Game 4. Quintana threw 12 pitches out of the bullpen in Game 5, and now he is getting the ball two days later in NLCS Game 1 anyway. The Cubs equate the short relief outing to a side session, which starters regularly throw between starts during the season.

Starting a postseason game on one day of rest following a relief appearance is rare, though not unprecedented. Quintana will be the first to do it since David Wells back in 2003. Wells started Game 1 of the World Series for the New York Yankees after making a relief appearance in Game 7 of the ALCS, the Aaron Boone home run game.

Here are the last five pitchers to start a postseason game with one day of rest following a relief outing:

David Wells, 2003 Yankees: Started Game 1 of World Series after pitching in relief in Game 7 of the ALCS.

Started Game 1 of World Series after pitching in relief in Game 7 of the ALCS. Miguel Batista, 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks : Started Game 3 of the NLDS after pitching in relief in Game 2.

Started Game 3 of the NLDS after pitching in relief in Game 2. Livan Hernandez , 1997 Miami Marlins : Started Game 5 of the NLCS after pitching in relief in Game 3.

Started Game 5 of the NLCS after pitching in relief in Game 3. Tim Leary, 1988 Dodgers: Started Game 6 of the NLCS after pitching in relief in Game 4.

Started Game 6 of the NLCS after pitching in relief in Game 4. Reggie Cleveland, 1975 Boston Red Sox : Started Game 5 of World Series after pitching in relief in Game 3.

Those five pitchers combined to allow 15 runs (14 earned) in 31 total innings in their starts, which is a 4.06 ERA. Their teams went 2-3 in those games. Only Batista and Hernandez earned wins.

For all intents and purposes, the Cubs only had two options to start Game 1, as Matt Snyder explained. The Cubs have not yet announced their Game 2 starter and, realistically, they have three options:

Lester on short rest following his 55-pitch relief appearance in Game 4.

Jake Arrieta on short rest following his 90-pitch start in Game 4.

on short rest following his 90-pitch start in Game 4. John Lackey , who hasn't pitched in an actual game since the regular season finale on October 1.

Quintana, who came over from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline, allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings in his Game 3 start against the Washington Nationals in the NLDS. He struck out seven. Quintana then faced four batters, allowing a hit and a walk, in two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen in Game 5.

The Dodgers have not played since completing their NLDS sweep of the Diamondbacks on Monday. Their starters -- their entire team, really -- are rested and lined up as desired for the NLCS.