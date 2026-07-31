Cubs enter Tarik Skubal sweepstakes ahead of MLB trade deadline; top 100 NFL players of all time

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⚾ Five things to know Friday

🏈 Do not miss this: 100 greatest players in NFL history

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The NFL is 105 years old. Over the past century-plus, countless superstars graced the gridiron and racked up individual honors and team championships. More than 25,000 players have been involved with the league, and our Bryan DeArdo sifted through the best to rank the 100 greatest to ever suit up.

Inside the top 10 are eight offensive players and four quarterbacks. These signal-callers earned distinction not only as the best at their position but also the greatest regardless of position:

Tom Brady (2000-22)

(2000-22) Joe Montana (1979-94)

(1979-94) Peyton Manning (1998-2015)

(1998-2015) Dan Marino (1983-99)

Offensive stars get all the love, and quarterbacks get the most. But let's not forget about the all-timers on the other side of the ball. Lawrence Taylor takes the cake as the biggest legend of them all as the No. 7 overall player in NFL history.

DeArdo: "Taylor was so dominant as a rookie that he won both Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Five years later, Taylor won league MVP while leading the Giants to their first Super Bowl title. Taylor's ferocious pass rush revolutionized the game while making left tackle one of the league's most important positions."

Four active players made the cut. None of them play defense. So in an effort to honor the defensive stars who are still playing, we also ranked the 10 best at every position.

🏀 Ultimate WNBA trade deadline guide

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In-season blockbusters are rare in the WNBA, but with Kelsey Plum making it clear she does not intend to return to the Sparks next season, there is the potential for fireworks at the trade deadline. That's not the only factor at play. League expansion and the new CBA also contribute to the possibility of multiple major moves.

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET on Sunday to swap players and draft picks. In advance of the deadline, our Jack Maloney constructed an in-depth guide on who's buying, who's selling and which players would fit on which teams.

With Plum as the biggest prize on the market, these teams would all be ideal fits for the star point guard:

Valkyries

Mercury

Mystics

And here's what her impending departure means for the Sparks:

Maloney: "The Sparks have no leverage, and it will be difficult for them to command a major return for a potential rental. If they trade Plum, would they look to move Nneka Ogwumike as well? She is also an unrestricted free agent this summer. If so, that could start a firesale."

🤼 WWE SummerSlam picks, predictions

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The biggest wrestling event of the summer arrives this weekend when the biggest names in WWE converge for two nights at SummerSlam. CM Punk will defend his undisputed WWE title on Saturday against Cody Rhodes, then the attention turns the following day to Roman Reigns' defense of the world heavyweight belt against Seth Rollins. We have picks and predictions for both title bouts and all the other key matchups, including the Interim WWE Women's Championship.

While Punk and Rhodes have a longstanding friendship, they will become rivals when they meet with a championship on the line. Our Shakiel Mahjouri foresees the title-holder maintaining his spot atop the promotion.

Mahjouri: "Rhodes' run at the top had gotten stale. I think Rhodes would agree. WWE made a safe choice by shuttling the title to Punk through Sami Zayn; there's no reason to suspect they'll go back on their decision. Punk is set for a fresh run as SmackDown's top dog with a workhorse title reign against a talented crop of challengers. A successful title defense at SummerSlam is exactly what he needs to usher in his era on the blue brand. Pick: Punk retains the title."

A few other picks:

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Iyo Sky

(c) def. Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable def. Penta (c)

def. (c) United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Baron Corbin

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ Yankees at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⛳ Rocket Classic: Second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Phillies at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Cardinals at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Wings at Mystics or Storm at Dream, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Toronto at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Pride at Courage, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Rangers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Giants at Padres, 9:40 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Fever at Fire, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Twins at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday

🏀 Aces at Sky, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez, 1 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ Rocket Classic: Third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Liberty at Mercury, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Stars at Louisville, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ Twins at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

🤼 WWE SummerSlam, 6 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Angel City at Current, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Diamondbacks at Guardians or Yankees at Cubs, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ LAFC at Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🥊 WBC Lightweight Championship: Roach Jr. vs. Zepeda, 8 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Charlotte at Fire, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Reign at Bay, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Red Sox at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Austin at Rapids, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Tigers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Dallas at Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Sounders at Timbers, 10:45 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

🥎 LLWS: Washington vs. Florida, 10 a.m. on ESPN2

🐂 PBR Team Series: Gamblers vs. Cowboys and Wildcatters vs. Rattlers, noon on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Big3: Triplets vs. Trilogy, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Fever at Lynx, 1 p.m. on ABC

🥎 LLWS: New Jersey vs. Japan, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Cardinals at Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Big3: Rig Hands vs. Riot, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ Rocket Classic: Final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Brewers at Angels, 3:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Sparks at Fire, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Wave at Spirit, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🥎 LLWS: California vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

🤼 WWE SummerSlam, 6 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Sun at Wings, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🥎 LLWS: North Carolina vs. Canada, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Red Sox at Dodgers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Legacy at Summit, 9 p.m. on ESPN