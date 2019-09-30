Cubs' Theo Epstein says David Ross will be considered for manager job: 'He's one of many candidates'

Before the season finale on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs announced that manager Joe Maddon would not return next year. The news was immediately followed with rumors and speculation about Maddon's next move, as well as the best candidates to be his successor in Chicago. One candidate garnering a lot of buzz as of late is former Cubs catcher David Ross.

On Monday, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein confirmed that Ross will be considered as a candidate for the team's open managerial position.

"He's one of many candidates," Epstein said. "Lack of experience is always a factor, it's not a determining factor but it's a significant factor. There are a lot of different ways to get experience in this game. Beliefs, skills, personal attributes, those can outweigh a lack of experience."

Ross, who currently works as a TV analyst for ESPN, was asked about succeeding Maddon as the Cubs manager during Sunday's episode of "Baseball Tonight."

"I think it's one of the best jobs in baseball," Ross said on the broadcast. "I've got a lot of close ties with those guys. I think the interest would be there. I think my heart is drawn to that dugout a little bit. The rumors are flattering. It makes you think about a lot of things. I've got a nice job here at ESPN that I enjoy and gives me a lot of free time with my three kids."

Ross, 42, is just three years removed from his playing career. He played the final two seasons of his 15-year MLB career with the Cubs, winning a World Series with the club in 2016. Ross has relationships with a number of players who are still on the Cubs roster, including Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant.

"I've always looked at Rossy as a coach when he played here," Bryant said. "Yeah, it was goofy, it was fun, it was energetic. But when he needed to tell you something, he let you hear it. From the very get-go, I felt like this guy will be a manager some day for sure."

Ross has no prior professional coaching or managerial experience, but it seems to be less of a hindrance in today's game as represented by the Yankees' hiring Aaron Boone in 2017.

"I've got a lot of thinking to do if this gets presented to me as everyone says will happen," Ross said. "I'm sure waiting for that phone call."

The Cubs finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 84-78, and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014.