Cubs' Theo Epstein says front office had no issues with Joe Maddon's contract extension comments
Maddon and the Cubs have still not announced a contract extension
After Cubs manager Joe Maddon expressed "very high" optimism about his future with the Cubs, a report from a local radio show surfaced that some members the front office were not happy that Maddon publicly discussed his contract situation.
"They [Cubs front office] are not happy with Joe Maddon saying what he said where he said and when he said it, and this is a power move by Joe," 670 The Score's Dan Bernstein said. "They are unhappy that Joe didn't honor the handshake agreement not to talk about it."
On Wednesday, Cubs president Theo Epstein denied the validity of the report.
Here's what Epstein told MLB.com's Jordan Bastian via text: "Totally baseless. We had no problems with Joe's comments. He has to talk to you guys twice a day and does a great job with it."
Maddon, 65, is in the final year of his five-year contract he signed in November 2014. With a little over a month left in the regular season, it is a bit strange that the Cubs and Maddon have not discussed Maddon's impending contract expiration. In our latest MLB manager hot seat rankings, Maddon was one of the most "at-risk" skippers.
Entering Wednesday, the first-place Cubs are 64-55 (plus-75 run differential) on the season. Chicago holds a one game lead over the Cardinals and a two and a half game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central race. During Maddon's time as Cubs' manager, he has led the Cubs to two NL Central crowns, two NL wild-card berths and a World Series championship.
