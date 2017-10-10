Cubs try to beat themselves in Game 3, still overcome for unlikely win over Nats

As Anthony Rizzo parked under the pop up in the top of the ninth before squeezing the final out safely in his glove, I couldn't shake the one feeling that I had pretty much throughout the game.

The Chicago Cubs have no business winning this one.

None.

There was some ugliness to this one for sure, most of it from the home team side. We saw Jose Quintana throw the ball to first base when Anthony Rizzo was breaking home for bunt coverage.

Error No. 1.

We saw Ben Zobrist botch a routine grounder to second base that Javier Baez gloves with his eyes closed.

Error No. 2.

Then, we saw what could have been one of the worst errors in the history of the divisional round of the playoffs. With Quintana on cruise control and a 0-0 tie game, Kyle Schwarber just completely missed a fly ball. And then when he went to pick it up, he kicked it around. Murphy ended up on third base, Schwarber with two errors.

Yes, errors No. 3 and 4.

Then manager Joe Maddon came with a questionable hook of Quintana, bringing on the righty Pedro Strop to face Ryan Zimmerman . Zimmerman came through with a double in the right-center gap. Schwarber was seen screaming obscenities into his glove, and he might as well have been speaking for every Cubs player and fan in the world. It was just a brutal game to that point.

Through six innings the Cubs' line score was pretty much as ugly as it can get, especially in the playoffs:

R H E

0 0 4

Sure, it wasn't all bad. Quintana pitched well. Jon Jay and Jason Heyward made great plays in the outfield. That was pretty much it, though. Given that a healthy Max Scherzer was throwing zeros on the board, the 1-0 deficit seemed dire.

Then, with one out in the seventh inning, Zobrist doubled in the gap and it chased Max Scherzer. Albert Almora came through with a pinch-hit single to tie the game. Heyward followed with a single, and the Cubs were in business. Addison Russell followed with a rocket in the right-center gap that Michael Taylor ran down. Heyward was inexplicably all the way up to second base and was doubled off first.

It didn't count as an error on the scoreboard, but that's a pretty terrible miscue. The pitcher spot was coming up with players like Javier Baez and Tommy La Stella available to pinch hit.

Again, it just felt like this was yet another way the Cubs were trying to give the game away.

And yet, they still got the job done. La Stella worked a walk to start the bottom of the eighth. Jon Jay put down a nice bunt to move pinch runner Leonys Martin to second base. Then Rizzo hit a bloop single that barely found a patch of grass between three Washington Nationals defenders and the Cubs won.

Even the clutch hit wasn't even all that clutch. It was more good fortune on the ball placement.

Still, great teams find ways to win. The Cubs are a great team yet again, and now they are one win away from their third-straight NLCS. That's not luck or coincidence, even if their Game 3 win seemed to have that kind of flavor.