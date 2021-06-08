The Chicago Cubs unveiled the team's Nike City Connect jerseys on Tuesday. The jerseys symbolize and feature design elements that celebrate all 77 neighborhoods that make up the city of Chicago.

The Cubs will wear the new jersey for the first time on June 12 for a home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"One of the pillars of the Cubs organization is to 'be a good neighbor,'" Cubs Vice President of Marketing Lauren Fritts said in a press release. "We're aware of the impact we have not only on the neighborhood surrounding us, but on all of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods. Cubs fans don't just reside on the North Side, and the work we do as an organization and through Cubs Charities isn't specific to just one neighborhood. Rather than simply unveil a new jersey, we wanted to use City Connect as a platform to unite our diverse city and celebrate those doing good in their neighborhood."

The Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates each team's relationship with their home city The uniform series "explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique. The Cubs' surrounding neighborhood of Lakeview is known by the nickname "Wrigleyville," which is why that name is on the front of the jerseys.

"The Nike Chicago Cubs City Connect Jersey is a Chicago story — not just Wrigleyville," Nike Sr. Creative Director Wil Green added. "The city's flag, municipal mark and public rail lines are icons of the city, which speak to the city's connectivity. Within the design, we utilized elements of each to mirror the Cubs' ambition of unifying the city's neighborhoods."