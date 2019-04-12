Cubs vs. Angels odds, line: April 12 MLB picks, predictions from model on 19-11 run

The Chicago Cubs look to cool off the Los Angeles Angels in an early-season interleague matchup. The Angels (7-6) have won six in a row, including a three-game sweep of the NL Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers, while the Cubs (3-8) look to continue their hitting prowess. Friday's opening pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 9-5, winning the last four meetings. The latest Cubs vs. Angels odds show Chicago favored at -146 on the money line (risk $146 to win $100). Before making any Angels vs. Cubs picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Cubs' offense continues to swing the bat well despite struggles from the pitching staff. Left-hander Cole Hamels is expected to take the mound and is looking to build off of his stellar performance against the Brewers in Chicago's 14-8 win on Saturday. He allowed just two earned runs in six innings of work. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Chicago, fourth in the MLB in batting average (.279) and runs scored (74), is led by right fielder Jason Heyward, who has been red-hot. He's had three-hit games in two of the past four, including two home runs versus Milwaukee last Saturday. Second baseman Ben Zobrist has at least one hit in seven of the past 10 games, including a 3-for-4 performance at Milwaukee.

But just because Chicago's offense has been on track doesn't mean it's the best value on the Cubs vs. Angels money line.

That's because Los Angeles has also been on a roll. The Angels, third in the AL West, swept a three-game series from the Brewers, outscoring them 20-12, and have won six in a row after a 1-6 start. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound. He is coming off a strong outing against Texas, allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings in his first win since last July.

Center fielder Mike Trout, who sat out Wednesday's game with a sore groin, has been on fire. He is 8-for-15 with seven runs scored, five home runs and nine RBIs in his last six games. Left fielder Brian Goodwin has registered at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, while catcher Jonathan Lucroy is 5-for-10 over his last four games, including three RBIs in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

