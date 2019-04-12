Cubs vs. Angels odds, line: April 12 MLB picks, top predictions from model on 19-11 run

The Los Angeles Angels, who have been nearly unbeatable at home, have been dreadful on the road. However, they'll try to right the ship when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Angels (7-6) are 3-0 in interleague action, but are just 1-5 on the road this season, while the Cubs (3-8) are 1-1 on their home field. Chicago has won nine of the 14 meetings with Los Angeles all-time. Chicago is -180 on the money line, meaning a $180 wager would net $100, in the latest Angels vs. Cubs odds. That's up from an open of -156 after word broke that Mike Trout will sit Friday's game out with a groin injury. The over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before making any Cubs vs. Angels picks of your own.

The model knows Chicago's early-season woes can't be pinned on the offense, as the Cubs have been raking early on. Going into Thursday night's game, the Cubs were in top four in the Major Leagues in runs (74) and batting average (.279) and seventh in homers (19). They have a .470 slugging percentage and a .369 on-base percentage. Chicago already has 110 hits, an average of 10 per game, with 18 doubles.

Right fielder Jason Heyward has been an integral part of that success. He already has a pair of three-hit games and hit his fourth home run of the season in just his 10th game. Last year, he didn't hit homer No. 4 until Game 52. Also giving the Cubs a strong chance to send the Angels to another road defeat is pitcher Cole Hamels (1-0, 5.73 ERA). The lefty was outstanding Saturday at Milwaukee, allowing just two earned runs in six innings. He struck out five batters.

But just because Chicago's offense has been on track doesn't mean it's the best value on the Cubs vs. Angels money line.

That's because Los Angeles has also been on a roll. The Angels, third in the AL West, swept a three-game series from the Brewers, outscoring them 20-12, and have won six in a row after a 1-6 start. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound. He is coming off a strong outing against Texas, allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings in his first win since last July.

Center fielder Mike Trout, who sat out Wednesday's game with a sore groin, has been on fire. He is 8-for-15 with seven runs scored, five home runs and nine RBIs in his last six games. Left fielder Brian Goodwin has registered at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, while catcher Jonathan Lucroy is 5-for-10 over his last four games, including three RBIs in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

So who wins Angels vs. Cubs?