Teams trending in opposite directions of late meet in an interleague matchup when the Toronto Blue Jays battle the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon. Toronto has won three in a row, while Chicago has dropped three straight. The Blue Jays (57-64), fifth in the American League East, have won six of their last 10 games. The Cubs (59-63), fourth in the National League Central, are 26-28 during the day. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 11-10, but the Cubs have a 4-2 edge in games at Wrigley Field.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a –114 favorite on the money line (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Cubs odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 10.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs money line: Toronto -105, Chicago -114

Blue Jays vs. Cubs over/under: 10 runs

Blue Jays vs. Cubs run line: Toronto -1.5 (+138)

TOR: The Blue Jays have covered the run line in 27 of their last 40 away games (+12.10 units)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the game total under in 56 of their last 103 games (+8.70 units)

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.60 ERA) to the mound. Hendricks has pitched well of late, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his last 14 appearances. In his last outing, a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Hendricks pitched six innings, allowing five hits, two runs – both earned – with one walk and five strikeouts. In a 5-1 win at St. Louis on July 12, he pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits and one walk, while striking out three.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger is among Chicago's top hitters. In 92 games this season, he is hitting .276 with 16 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 46 RBI. In a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 9, he was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored. He has hits in seven of the past 10 games. In six career games against the Blue Jays, he is batting .318 with three doubles, one homer and six RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.60 ERA) will start for Toronto. In 12 starts, Rodriguez has logged 50 innings pitched, allowing 40 hits, 20 earned runs and 25 walks, while striking out 52. The rookie pitched well in his last outing but suffered a 1-0 setback to the Oakland Athletics. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five.

Among the Blue Jays' top hitters is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 25-year-old is hitting .323 in 120 games, including 32 doubles, one triple, 25 homers and 80 RBI. He destroyed Los Angeles Angels pitching this week, going 6-for-14 with two homers and four RBI in a three-game series that finished up on Wednesday. He also had three hits with a double, triple, homer and four RBI in a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 8. See which team to pick here.

