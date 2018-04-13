Cubs vs. Braves odds: 2018 MLB picks from unbiased computer model on 6-2 run

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a series against Pittsburgh in which they lost two of three. They will look to get back on track Friday when they host the surprising Atlanta Braves in the first of a three-game set at Wrigley Field at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are heavy -210 sportsbook favorites (bet $210 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

The model knows Chicago will send prized offseason acquisition Yu Darvish to the mound to face Anibal Sanchez of Atlanta.

Darvish has a 5.23 ERA after taking no-decisions in his first two starts for the Cubs, who won both games. He was roughed up for five earned runs on five hits in four-plus innings in his debut against the Marlins. Darvish bounced back by allowing one run in six innings at Milwaukee.

His start against the Braves on Friday will be his first career outing against Atlanta.

The Cubs will still be without injured first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday.

Chicago felt his absence in the series against the Pirates, scoring six runs in its two losses.

The Braves dropped two of three against the Nationals, but Atlanta closed the series out with a 5-3 win Wednesday to avert a sweep. Peter Bourjos provided the winner with a two-run single in the 12th inning.

Atlanta is second in the NL with 108 hits and 65 RBI and tops in the league with 183 total bases.

Sanchez will make his second start of the season. He fared well in his debut, allowing two earned runs in five innings at Colorado in a no-decision. He is 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs.

